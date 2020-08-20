41 seconds ago

Tammy Duckworth: Trump Is a “Coward-in-Chief”

Democratic National Convention V/CNP

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

In remarks on the last night of the Democratic National Convention, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) called it like she sees it: President Donald Trump is a “coward-in-chief.” 

The Iraq War veteran, speaking with the US Capitol in the background, condemned Trump’s failures to get to the bottom of the killings of American troops and the intelligence that suggests “Vladamir Putin placed a bounty on their life.” Duckworth has demanded  more details from the Defense Department about its investigation into an intelligence assessment that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill American troops in Afghanistan. “As president, Joe Biden would never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet,” Duckworth said.

Her fiery remarks also assailed Trump for his treatment of peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters at home. “Joe Biden would never threaten to use our military against peaceful Americans,” she said. “Because unlike Trump, Joe Biden has common sense and common decency. Donald Trump doesn’t deserve to call himself commander in chief for another four minutes—let alone another four years.”

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily crazy—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America will move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

DEMOCRACY DOES NOT EXIST...

without free and fair elections, a vigorous free press, and engaged citizens to reclaim power from those who abuse it.

In this election year unlike any other—against a backdrop of a pandemic, an economic crisis, racial reckoning, and so much daily crazy—Mother Jones' journalism is driven by one simple question: Will America will move closer to, or further from, justice and equity in the years to come?

If you're able to, please join us in this mission with a donation today. Our reporting right now is focused on voting rights and election security, corruption, disinformation, racial and gender equity, and the climate crisis. We can’t do it without the support of readers like you, and we need to give it everything we've got between now and November. Thank you.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate