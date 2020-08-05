4 hours ago

The Trump Files: Donald’s Words to a Grieving Mother

Mother Jones illustration; Shutterstock

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more,

This post was originally published as part of "The Trump Files"—a collection of telling episodes, strange but true stories, and curious scenes from the life of our current President—on October 25, 2016. 

Even the death of a child couldn’t keep Donald Trump from talking about hitting on the boy’s mother.

In January 2009, Kelly Preston and John Travolta’s son Jett passed away at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure while on a family vacation. Four days later, Trump wrote a blog post dedicated to Preston on the website of the now-defunct Trump University, which has been sued by the state of New York and former students over claims of fraud.

The mogul expressed his condolences to Preston for her loss, but not before he mentioned the time he tried to sleep with her. According to Trump, the attempt failed.

“A long time ago, before I was married, I met Kelly Preston at a club and worked like hell to try and pick her up,” he wrote on the Trump University website. “She was beautiful, personable, and definitely had allure. At the time I had no idea she was married to John Travolta.”

He continued, “In any event, my track record on this subject has always been outstanding, but Kelly wouldn’t give me the time of day. She was very nice, very elegant, but I didn’t have a chance with her, and that was that.”

Trump ended his blog post by saying his thoughts were with Preston and her family.

