Joe Biden Paid 400 Times More in Taxes Than Donald Trump

In 2016, Donald Trump won the presidency of the United States and—according to a bombshell report Sunday night from the New York Times—paid $750 in taxes. In 2017, he paid $750. Other years, he paid $0.

This bill is way, way smaller than that of many Americans with much less wealth (and much less proficiency and seeming delight at playing financial hide-and-seek). It is, as my colleague Inae Oh wrote, enraging.

For comparison, take the American Joe Biden—former vice president and opponent of Trump in this year’s election. In 2016, Biden and his wife paid $1.5 million in taxes. That is 2,000 times more than what Trump paid in 2016. In 2017, they paid about $3.7 million. That is over 4,900 times more than Trump paid in 2017. You get the idea.

Biden released more returns before today’s debate, as did his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris. They also revealed that Biden paid $300,000 in taxes in 2019. And you demand consistency, so: That is 400 times more than Trump paid in 2016.

Trump broke norms in not releasing his taxes during his initial campaign and over the past few years. Our own David Corn has been asking for their release for years. But Biden’s information was all easy to find. The Biden campaign makes his financial disclosures public on his website. Here is the 2016 federal tax release. And here is the same from 2017. Unlike with Trump, it’s not a bombshell to see his finances.

