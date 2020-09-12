Pence Has Cancelled His Upcoming Appearance at a Fundraiser Hosted by QAnon Enthusiasts

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Donald Trump’s campaign told the Associated Press on Saturday that Vice President Mike Pence would no longer be attending a Trump campaign fundraiser in Montana that was being organized by supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Pence’s team reportedly did not provide a reason for the switch. The AP revealed on Wednesday that the event was being organized by two QAnon supporters, Cayrn and Michael Borland, in Bozeman, Montana. The couple had shared Q-related memes and retweeted pro-QAnon accounts on social media.

The conspiracy theory claims, without evidence, that a cabal of elite liberal pedophiles is locked in a battle with President Donald Trump who is trying to stop them, but is being thwarted by the “deep state.”

The Borlands have donated over $220,000 to Trump’s reelection campaign, according to the AP. This isn’t the first time the President has received money from far-right supporters with problematic beliefs. The Trump campaign has also taken thousands of dollars in donations from at least one neo-Nazi and other extremist individuals, according to the Popular Information newsletter.

Trump has also not shied away from the conspiracy theory, not-infrequently retweeting QAnon accounts. When asked about Q in a White House Press Briefing, the president declined to reject it. Instead, he praised its adherents.

General Michael Flynn, Trump’s former National Security Advisor, similarly pulled out of a QAnon event last August, after Mother Jones reported on its ties to QAnon. After appearing to keep some distance between him and theory, Flynn seemed to warm up to Q. On July 4th, he posted himself taking pledge to the group.