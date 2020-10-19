Another Day, Another Trump Tweetstorm

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Clearly, our president is having a Normal One. Today, he unleashed a tweetstorm in which he dunked on the very lukewarm “October surprise” of Hunter Biden’s laptop, made fun of the 79-year-old Dr. Anthony Fauci for throwing out a less-than-perfect first pitch at a Washington Nationals game, and called Chris Cuomo a name so offensive to the CNN anchor as to have sent him into a public tirade in the past.

Internally, Trump has kept up his schtick of lying and denying any discord among his staff as he makes a last-ditch effort to convince swing-state voters to sign up for another four years of chaos and misery.

It’s going to be an exhausting two weeks ahead of the election. Buckle up.

