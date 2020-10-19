33 mins ago

Another Day, Another Trump Tweetstorm

Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Zuma

Clearly, our president is having a Normal One. Today, he unleashed a tweetstorm in which he dunked on the very lukewarm “October surprise” of Hunter Biden’s laptop, made fun of the 79-year-old Dr. Anthony Fauci for throwing out a less-than-perfect first pitch at a Washington Nationals game, and called Chris Cuomo a name so offensive to the CNN anchor as to have sent him into a public tirade in the past.

Internally, Trump has kept up his schtick of lying and denying any discord among his staff as he makes a last-ditch effort to convince swing-state voters to sign up for another four years of chaos and misery.

It’s going to be an exhausting two weeks ahead of the election. Buckle up.

This post was brought to you by the Mother Jones Daily newsletter

