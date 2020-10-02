Biden Makes a Direct and Heartfelt Call for Common Sense After Trump Tests Positive

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

In his first appearance after President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, presidential candidate Joe Biden made a forceful call for unity and common sense.

“It’s not about being a tough guy,” the former Vice President said during the speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan—a Friday afternoon appearance made possible by his own negative result. “It’s about playing your part. Wearing a mask is not only gonna protect you, but it will also protect those around you.”

His appearance was billed as a rallying call for economic recovery—and delivered on that promise by focussing mainly on his jobs plan—but given the timing, it was also bound to be an instantly historic reaction to the day’s events. Biden took the opportunity to wish the president a speedy recovery, and as if to underscore the significance of the moment, he donned a light blue mask throughout his entire speech.

Take a look: