Businesses Around the Country Are Boarding Up Ahead of Election Season

At least the protest-proofing industry is booming.

A pedestrian passes a boarded up entrance at the Saks Fifth Avenue store, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Businesses in New York; Washington, DC; Los Angeles; San Francisco; and other cities across the country are boarding up in anticipation of election-season unrest. Because a healthy democracy is one that prepares for an election as if it were a gathering tropical cyclone. 

USA Today interviewed Shain Jenkins, the manager of a lumber and hardware store in Seattle, who told them that unfortunately “business is definitely up.”  

America on the eve of a national election is terrified of itself and doing a brisk business in very little but fortifying itself in plywood.

