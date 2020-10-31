Businesses Around the Country Are Boarding Up Ahead of Election Season

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Businesses in New York; Washington, DC; Los Angeles; San Francisco; and other cities across the country are boarding up in anticipation of election-season unrest. Because a healthy democracy is one that prepares for an election as if it were a gathering tropical cyclone.

Washington DC is boarding up shopfronts, preparing for election destruction. This is the 3rd time they’ve done this since June. pic.twitter.com/eQc8lhe30L — David Lipson (@davidlipson) October 27, 2020

Bay Area cities and restaurants are boarding up — bracing for potential election-night unrest. Police in Oakland and San Francisco plan to boost staffing on election night. https://t.co/36gwbKrMtg pic.twitter.com/cOLsylAX2u — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) October 31, 2020

Businesses are boarding up in #BeverlyHills in anticipation of the election, k-rails are located throughout the city, the police department will be on tactical alert for a week, and #Rodeodrive will be completely closed for 48 hours. We’ll have all the details next @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/Ty4XP33Pjt — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) October 29, 2020

USA Today interviewed Shain Jenkins, the manager of a lumber and hardware store in Seattle, who told them that unfortunately “business is definitely up.”

America on the eve of a national election is terrified of itself and doing a brisk business in very little but fortifying itself in plywood.