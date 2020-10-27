3 hours ago

It’s Time to Hand-Deliver Your Ballot

At this point, neither Brett Kavanaugh nor the Postal Service can be trusted.

Susan Walsh/AP

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

One week from Election Day, panic and confusion once again abound over mail-in ballots after the Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Wisconsin will not be able to count ballots that are postmarked by Election Day but arrive later. The ruling, a significant blow to Democrats seeking to extend the deadline, was somehow made all the more ominous thanks to a concurring opinion from Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which all but confirmed his willingness to carry out Trump’s plans to steal the election beyond Wisconsin. As my colleague Ari Berman wrote:

Kavanaugh echoed President Trump’s rhetoric that ballots postmarked by Election Day but arriving afterward—which are legally required to be counted in at least 18 states—could lead to perceptions of voting malfeasance and signaled he might be prepared to throw out such ballots in any post-election dispute.

States that require ballots to be received by Election Day “want to avoid the chaos and suspicions of impropriety that can ensue if thousands of absentee ballots flow in after election day and potentially flip the results of an election,” Kavanaugh wrote. “And those States also want to be able to definitively announce the results of the election on election night, or as soon as possible thereafter.”

In emphasizing a rush to declare the results of the election as soon as possible, even as a significant portion of ballots are expected to arrive after polls close, Kavanaugh injected a new dose of chaos into a presidential race in its final week. But the Trump-appointed justice isn’t alone in setting off anxiety. Reports are mounting this week of last-minute Postal Service delays just as strict deadlines in key battleground states are fast-approaching, reviving fears of a deliberate effort by the Trump-allied postmaster general to slow down mail and impede fair elections. Those reports come as the agency warns that Tuesday is the last day Americans should mail their completed ballot to ensure they arrive in time, though the Post Office notes that deadlines vary by state.

So, what to do? At this point, if you’ve got an unmailed ballot still lounging about your house, the safest option to make sure it is counted is to hand-deliver that bad boy to election officials. Doing so comes with its own host of unique guidelines which—you guessed it—differ by state. So, do a bit of research and get on it!

SIX TRUTHS

Reclaiming power from those who abuse it often starts with telling the truth. And in "This Is How Authoritarians Get Defeated," MoJo's Monika Bauerlein unpacks six truths to remember during the homestretch of an election where democracy, truth, and decency are on the line.

Truth #1: The chaos is the point.

Truth #2: Team Reality is bigger than it seems.

Truth #3: Facebook owns this.

Truth #4: When we go to work, we're in the fight.

Truth #5: It's about minority rule.

Truth #6: The only thing that can save us is…us.

Please take a moment to see how all these truths add up, because what happens in the weeks and months ahead will reverberate for at least a generation and we better be prepared.

And if you think journalism like Mother Jones'—that calls it like it is, that will never acquiesce to power, that looks where others don't—can help guide us through this historic, high-stakes moment, and you're able to right now, please help us reach our $350,000 goal by October 31 with a donation today. It's all hands on deck for democracy.

payment methods

SIX TRUTHS

Reclaiming power from those who abuse it often starts with telling the truth. And in "This Is How Authoritarians Get Defeated," MoJo's Monika Bauerlein unpacks six truths to remember during the homestretch of an election where democracy, truth, and decency are on the line.

Truth #1: The chaos is the point.

Truth #2: Team Reality is bigger than it seems.

Truth #3: Facebook owns this.

Truth #4: When we go to work, we're in the fight.

Truth #5: It's about minority rule.

Truth #6: The only thing that can save us is…us.

Please take a moment to see how all these truths add up, because what happens in the weeks and months ahead will reverberate for at least a generation and we better be prepared.

And if you think journalism like Mother Jones'—that calls it like it is, that will never acquiesce to power, that looks where others don't—can help guide us through this historic, high-stakes moment, and you're able to right now, please help us reach our $350,000 goal by October 31 with a donation today. It's all hands on deck for democracy.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate