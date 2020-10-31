2 hours ago

Pro-Trump Caravan Allegedly Tried to Run a Biden Campaign Bus “Off the Road”

The Biden campaign canceled a planned event in Central Texas after being harassed by Trump supporters on Friday, according to the Texas Democratic Party.

Videos started going viral on Saturday of a group of trucks and SUVs flying Trump flags surrounding a Biden campaign bus on the highway. The Trump trucks had been camping out the shoulder of the road, apparently waiting for the Biden bus. A Biden campaign spokesperson told Forbes that the vehicles “attempted to slow the bus down and run it off the road,” on Interstate 35.

Neither Biden nor Kamala Harris was on the bus. Texas liberal icon Wendy Davis, who is running for Congress, was on board, Texas Democrats told Forbes.

 

Historian Eric Cervini tweeted that he witnessed the intimidation by Trump supporters and claimed that they ended up hitting a Democratic staffer’s car. 

Following the incident, Texas state legislator Sheryl Cole said Democrats had canceled a joint event with the Biden campaign and Austin Young Democrats. 

Katie Naranjo, chair of the Texas Democratic Party, said that the Trump supporters “followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas” and corroborated Cervini’s claim that a car was hit, but did not clarify if it was a staffer’s. 

 

 

