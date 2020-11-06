3 hours ago

Biden Seizes Lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia

Victory is within striking distance for the former vice president.

Adam Schultz/ZUMA

After days of counting, former Vice President Joe Biden has moved ahead of President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, putting him on course for victory in the 2020 election. That major development comes hours after Biden took the lead in Georgia, a remarkable achievement in a once-reliably red state.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania—which he is now expected to do, as remaining ballots should lean heavily Democratic—he’ll have won more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory. Meanwhile, at the White House:

