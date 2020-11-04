Even Conservatives Think Trump’s Premature Declaration of Victory Was Bad

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

Donald Trump, who may or may not have won an election that it is impossible to know the result of because millions of ballots still haven’t been counted, took the stage at the White House shortly after 2 a.m. ET this morning to make good on his earlier signals that he would declare victory even if he hasn’t won.

Trump has now done what @jonathanvswan reported and what Trump denied he would do – came out and said “we did win this election” and called the current vote counting “a fraud on our nation.” Says he will go to Supreme Court to stop counting. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 4, 2020

In a rambling speech that contained all the trademark characteristics of Trump’s mendacity, the president said he had won things he hasn’t won and promised illogical legal action to secure victories that don’t yet exist.

It was not good! Indeed, it was scary. Even many conservatives were aghast.

No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 4, 2020

That was one of the most dishonest and despotic speeches ever given by a president of the United States. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) November 4, 2020

Chris Christie on Trump's speech: "It's a bad strategic decision. It's a bad political decision." — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) November 4, 2020

A Republican congressman from Illinois https://t.co/y7phQkIokR — Steven Hale (@iamstevenhale) November 4, 2020

GOP lawyer Ben Ginsberg says there’s no direct right of appeal to SCOTUS to stop counting ballots. He says they can challenge individual states over procedures. Ginsberg says courts would believe Trump’s lawsuit would be a “massive disenfranchisement that would be frowned upon” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 4, 2020

He said he won the election. There is no evidence of that. He said the election is being stolen. There is no evidence for that. This is not something leaders who care about the health of our democracy or our institutions do. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 4, 2020

On CNN, Rick Santorum was also not very happy.

Buckle up. It’s going to be a helluva week.