Even Conservatives Think Trump’s Premature Declaration of Victory Was Bad

Donald Trump, who may or may not have won an election that it is impossible to know the result of because millions of ballots still haven’t been counted, took the stage at the White House shortly after 2 a.m. ET this morning to make good on his earlier signals that he would declare victory even if he hasn’t won.

In a rambling speech that contained all the trademark characteristics of Trump’s mendacity, the president said he had won things he hasn’t won and promised illogical legal action to secure victories that don’t yet exist.

It was not good! Indeed, it was scary. Even many conservatives were aghast.

On CNN, Rick Santorum was also not very happy.

Buckle up. It’s going to be a helluva week. 

