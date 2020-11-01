FBI Reportedly Investigating Texas “Trump Train” Incident

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

The FBI is reportedly investigating a Saturday incident in which Trump supporters, many of whom were allegedly armed, used their vehicles to swarm a Biden-Harris campaign bus that was traveling on an interstate in Central Texas. As my colleague Ali Breland noted yesterday, neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris was on the bus traveling from San Antonio to Austin, but the startling episode prompted the campaign to cancel a scheduled event. CNN reported Sunday that according to a law enforcement source, the bureau is now looking into the matter.

The incident was one of several around the country this weekend to prompt accusations of harassment and intimidation, with pro-Trump motorists seen blocking traffic and shutting down bridges in support of the president on the final weekend before the election.

NJ: Trump vehicle convoy shuts down the Garden State Parkway. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/djgi96aZFk — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 1, 2020

The string of incidents, while shocking, isn’t exactly surprising. The Trump campaign, including the president himself, has all but sanctioned such disturbances. “It’d be great if you guys could all get together, head down to McAllen and give Kamala Harris a nice ‘Trump Train’ welcome,” the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said in a video message last week. “Get out there, have some fun, enjoy it.” Such directives have fueled fears of potential violence at the polls on Tuesday, as President Trump encourages his supporters to keep a lookout for voter fraud. (Reminder, voter fraud is a nearly non-existent problem in the United States.) On Saturday, as videos of the Texas “Trump Train” circulated, the president declared, “I love Texas!”