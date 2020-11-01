40 mins ago

FBI Reportedly Investigating Texas “Trump Train” Incident

Trump supporters swarmed a Biden-Harris bus on Saturday.

A rally in support of the campaign to re-elect President Trump is held in New York.AP

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

The FBI is reportedly investigating a Saturday incident in which Trump supporters, many of whom were allegedly armed, used their vehicles to swarm a Biden-Harris campaign bus that was traveling on an interstate in Central Texas. As my colleague Ali Breland noted yesterday, neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris was on the bus traveling from San Antonio to Austin, but the startling episode prompted the campaign to cancel a scheduled event. CNN reported Sunday that according to a law enforcement source, the bureau is now looking into the matter.

The incident was one of several around the country this weekend to prompt accusations of harassment and intimidation, with pro-Trump motorists seen blocking traffic and shutting down bridges in support of the president on the final weekend before the election. 

The string of incidents, while shocking, isn’t exactly surprising. The Trump campaign, including the president himself, has all but sanctioned such disturbances. “It’d be great if you guys could all get together, head down to McAllen and give Kamala Harris a nice ‘Trump Train’ welcome,” the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said in a video message last week. “Get out there, have some fun, enjoy it.” Such directives have fueled fears of potential violence at the polls on Tuesday, as President Trump encourages his supporters to keep a lookout for voter fraud. (Reminder, voter fraud is a nearly non-existent problem in the United States.) On Saturday, as videos of the Texas “Trump Train” circulated, the president declared, “I love Texas!”

SIX TRUTHS

Reclaiming power from those who abuse it often starts with telling the truth. And in "This Is How Authoritarians Get Defeated," MoJo's Monika Bauerlein unpacks six truths to remember during the homestretch of an election where democracy, truth, and decency are on the line.

Truth #1: The chaos is the point.

Truth #2: Team Reality is bigger than it seems.

Truth #3: Facebook owns this.

Truth #4: When we go to work, we're in the fight.

Truth #5: It's about minority rule.

Truth #6: The only thing that can save us is…us.

Please take a moment to see how all these truths add up, because what happens in the weeks and months ahead will reverberate for at least a generation and we better be prepared.

And if you think journalism like Mother Jones'—that calls it like it is, that will never acquiesce to power, that looks where others don't—can help guide us through this historic, high-stakes moment, and you're able to right now, please help us reach our $350,000 goal by October 31 with a donation today. It's all hands on deck for democracy.

payment methods

SIX TRUTHS

Reclaiming power from those who abuse it often starts with telling the truth. And in "This Is How Authoritarians Get Defeated," MoJo's Monika Bauerlein unpacks six truths to remember during the homestretch of an election where democracy, truth, and decency are on the line.

Truth #1: The chaos is the point.

Truth #2: Team Reality is bigger than it seems.

Truth #3: Facebook owns this.

Truth #4: When we go to work, we're in the fight.

Truth #5: It's about minority rule.

Truth #6: The only thing that can save us is…us.

Please take a moment to see how all these truths add up, because what happens in the weeks and months ahead will reverberate for at least a generation and we better be prepared.

And if you think journalism like Mother Jones'—that calls it like it is, that will never acquiesce to power, that looks where others don't—can help guide us through this historic, high-stakes moment, and you're able to right now, please help us reach our $350,000 goal by October 31 with a donation today. It's all hands on deck for democracy.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate