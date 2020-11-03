Democrat Raphael Warnock Just Advanced to the Georgia Senate Runoff

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

The race to fill an open US Senate seat in Georgia will go to a January runoff between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. This was the pretty widely expected result, given the crowded ballot with more than 20 candidates, the pandemic, and another Democrat who refused to drop out, making it more difficult for Warnock to get over the 50 percent threshold and avoid a runoff.

If Warnock wins in January, he’ll be the first Black senator to represent Georgia. But January runoff races are notoriously hard for the candidate who does not belong to the reigning party, which in Georgia, of course, is the Republican party. Without a national draw to the polls, Warnock faces a significant challenge in motivating his base to come out and vote.

His opponent, Loeffler, currently holds the Senate seat. She was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp following the retirement last year of Sen. Johnny Isakson. Warnock and Loeffler couldn’t be more different candidates: While he built his campaign on access to health care and issues of racial and social justice, her campaign has leaned into creating an identity for her as a die-hard Trump ally, even welcoming the support of fellow Republican candidate and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Loeffer’s top Republican opponent in the jungle primary was Rep. Doug Collins, who conceded Tuesday night.)

Warnock, a preacher at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, began his candidacy as a relative unknown on the national scale, but he picked up steam quickly for a first-time candidate. As I wrote in an October profile of his candidacy: