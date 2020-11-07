3 hours ago

Joe Biden Just Won Pennsylvania—and the Presidency

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the state of Pennsylvania, according to multiple news outlets, securing his victory over Donald Trump as the 46th president of the United States.

Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes bring Biden’s Electoral College total up to 273, more than the 270 needed to win the presidency—even as Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, and Alaska are still counting ballots. In 2016, Hillary Clinton’s loss in Pennsylvania marked a turning point at which it became clear that Trump would win the presidency. Democrats attribute Biden’s ability to flip the state to turnout among Black voters in cities like Philadelphia and increased support from working-class white voters in places like Scranton, Biden’s birthplace.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

