Joe Biden Says “We Feel Good About Where We Are” in Election Night Speech

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

The presidential election isn’t anywhere close to being decided, but Joe Biden expressed confidence early Wednesday morning that he would prevail. “We feel good about where we are,” he told supporters gathered in Wilmington, Delaware. “Tonight, we believe we’re on track to win this election.”

Despite a loss in Florida, where Donald Trump was boosted by support in Miami-Dade county, Biden is currently leading in Arizona and competitive in the Rust Belt states that he would need to win the presidency.

Pennsylvania, home to Biden’s campaign headquarters, is still counting votes after an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots came in due to the coronavirus pandemic. The outcome there will not be known Wednesday morning and might not be clear until Thursday or Friday. “It’s gonna take time to count votes,” Biden said, but “we’re gonna win Pennsylvania!”

While generally optimistic, Biden did not declare victory. “It’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who won this election,” he said in sharp contrast to a series of tweets from Trump just minutes later—one of which received a warning label from Twitter for being “misleading about an election or other civic process.”