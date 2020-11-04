2 hours ago

Lauren Boebert Praised QAnon. Now She’s Headed to Congress.

“Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real.”

Lauren Boebert, a far-right Republican who has spoken positively about the QAnon conspiracy theory, has won her bid to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, according to projections from multiple media outlets.

Boebert made headlines nationwide after her primary upset against incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton (R). Boebert, who owns a restaurant called Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado—where employees are encouraged to openly carry guns—has kept her business fully operational despite pandemic restrictions.

In May, she told a podcast, “Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real. Because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values.” Boebert has since said that she is “not a follower of QAnon.”

As my colleague Ali Breland reported, Republicans have warmly received Boebert, despite her supportive words for the conspiracy theory that claims that Donald Trump is the savior needed to combat a shadowy, Democrat-led pedophilia ring. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) personally welcomed her to the party, and the National Republican Congressional Committee added her to its “Young Guns” fundraising and training program.

