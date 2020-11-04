Live Podcast Special: No Clear Outcome. Trump Defied Expectations. Now We Wait.

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

This is the scenario that many were worried about: no clear outcome on the last day of voting. So now we wait.

We’re in the midst of a pandemic, of course, and so we must be patient while officials cut through a thicket of mail-in, early, and day-of voting. And then there’s Trump, who prematurely declared victory. In this special day-after livestream of the Mother Jones Podcast, Washington Bureau Chief David Corn discusses the big trends from election night and where to look for results next. Reporter Noah Lanard gets to the bottom of the Miami-Dade count that helped cost Biden the 29 coveted electoral votes in Florida—something that his on-the-ground reporting hinted at weeks ago. On the other side of the country: Fernanda Echavarri breaks down the organizing and politicking that flipped Arizona from red to blue—if early calls hold true—and how reliable that state may be for Democrats in future elections.

Listen the livestream (lightly edited for length) in our podcast player above, or watch it as it originally aired below: