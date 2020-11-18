Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Two Republican officials who initially refused to certify the election results in Wayne County, Michigan, abruptly abandoned their apparent effort to reject the will of voters to help Donald Trump after a wave of public outpouring and anger.

The stunt from the two GOP officials, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, to block certification in the county, which includes Detroit, on Tuesday had briefly threatened to invalidate the county’s votes which, if successful, could have swung the state where Trump lost to Joe Biden by nearly 150,000 votes, and marked a stunning display of partisanship on behalf of the president. (Hartmann’s Facebook page revealed a string of right-wing, racist memes about Barack Obama.) But hours of protest, which primarily happened over Zoom, appeared to convince Hartmann and Palmer to back down on the condition that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson conducts an audit of the county’s results.

A particularly vociferous dressing-down came from Michigan resident Ned Staebler, who accused the pair of blatant racism by rejecting the vote in majority-Black Detroit.

“The stain of racism that you, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, have just covered yourself in is going to follow you throughout history,” Staebler said over Zoom. “Your grandchildren are going to think of you like Bull Connor or George Wallace. Monica Palmer and William Hartman will forever be known in southeastern Michigan as two racists who did something so unprecedented that they disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of Black voters in the city of Detroit because they were ordered to.”

Hey guys, Please Watch @NedStaebler — a Wayne County Board Member of Canvassers stuff in a locker @HartmannDude and @monicaspalmer — the two members that refused to certify the ballots for the county…pic.twitter.com/iGl3LSf3Sw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 18, 2020

It’s not just #Detroiters berating the 2 Republicans who refused to certify #Detroit and Wayne County election. Listen to Livonia city clerk @BridgeDet313 pic.twitter.com/Pt4oKG0MPi — Louis Aguilar (@DetroitAguilar) November 18, 2020

Trump, who praised the effort by Hartmann and Palmer shortly after they reversed course, has continued to baselessly claim that there was election fraud in Wayne County.