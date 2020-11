For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

New Jersey and Arizona just became the 12th and 13th states to legalize recreational marijuana use.

New Jersey voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that would allow the possession and use of recreational weed for people aged 21 and over. Arizona approved a similar ballot measure which included language allowing people convicted of marijuana-related crimes to petition to have their criminal records expunged.