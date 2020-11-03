New Jersey Just Legalized Recreational Marijuana

New Jersey just became the 12th state to legalize recreational marijuana use.
Garden State voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that would allow the possession and use of recreational weed for people aged 21 and over. Blaze it, Newark.
