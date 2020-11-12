The White House Just Can’t Stop Holding Superspreader Events

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

It seems like top Republicans are living on a completely different plane of reality than the rest of us.

They didn’t learn from the Amy Coney Barrett nomination party that potentially infected the president himself. Instead, on election night, they packed into the White House’s East Room, sans masks, to watch the results roll in. Now, Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows; housing secretary and brain surgeon Ben Carson; political director Brian Jack; and senior adviser Corey Lewandowski all have COVID.

This is the same virus that killed Herman Cain and sent former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to the ICU for a week. As Dave Chappelle mused in his very funny SNL monologue this weekend, “What kind of man makes sure he’s okay while his friends fight for their lives and die?” Answer: “A white man.”

Where’s the lie?

