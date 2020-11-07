World Leaders Trump Has Insulted Congratulate Biden

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis, the election, and more, subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter.

President Trump may not have acknowledged Joe Biden as his successor, but international leaders and other dignitaries aren’t waiting around. Not long after the presidential race was called late Saturday morning, words of support for Biden came in from around the world—including from some of Trump’s longtime allies.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (whom Trump has called “dishonest and weak”):

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron (whom Trump said “suffers from a very low Approval Rating” [sic]):

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (whom Trump dismissed as a “stone cold loser”):

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win. London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) November 7, 2020

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (whom Trump tried to coerce into digging up dirt on Biden):

Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! #Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the #UnitedStates. 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸 have always collaborated on security, trade, investment, democracy, fight against corruption. Our friendship becomes only stronger! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (whom Trump called “stupid”):

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has sent her congratulations to president-elect Joe Biden and the first female VP Kamala Harris. "Congratulations! The American people have made their decision," Merkel said in a statement. https://t.co/V9H3rDo7zP pic.twitter.com/DYelxBmZ9s — DW News (@dwnews) November 7, 2020

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (whose city Trump has trashed as “no longer Paris”):

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸#Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (an ally, in theory, who was seen on video in 2019 mocking Trump at a NATO meeting):

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (who condemned Trump’s comments telling Democratic congresswomen to “go back” to other countries):

Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris on your victory in the US Presidential election. With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both! https://t.co/VTGRM4mHEK — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) November 7, 2020

One foreign leader who hasn’t weighed in yet: Russian President Vladimir Putin.