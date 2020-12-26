Trump Urges Supporters to Pack DC When Congress Counts Electoral Votes

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

On Saturday morning, the day after Christmas, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to continue his attack on political institutions and figures who have failed to get in line with his authoritarian mission of overturning the democratic will of America’s voters, who, after four years of his administration, clearly chose his opponent.

Since Election Day, Trump and his allies have contested nearly every stage recording, certifying, or otherwise formalizing his defeat. The next major opportunity to do so—and the most significant one between now and Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20—is when Congress meets to count the electoral votes sent from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The president is urging his supporters to convene in the nation’s capital that day, setting up dramatic clashes both inside and outside Congress.

The “Justice” Department and the FBI have done nothing about the 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud, the biggest SCAM in our nation’s history, despite overwhelming evidence. They should be ashamed. History will remember. Never give up. See everyone in D.C. on January 6th. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020

While it is unlikely that Trump supporters in Congress can replace any Biden-supporting electors—that would take the cooperation or assent of the Democratic-controlled House—objections from some of the president’s staunchest allies could significantly delay the proceedings. They are also likely to help further calcify on the right two corrosive notions: that Trump rightfully won the election, and that Washington’s top Republicans failed to stick up for him.

Over the past two months, Trump supporters have come to Washington, DC several times to protest the election and push for Trump to stay in the White House. One recent event featured Proud Boys, a neo-fascist organization that supports Trump, participating in violent acts and vandalizing several of the city’s historically black churches.