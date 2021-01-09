5 hours ago

It’s a Bad Day for MAGA Rioters Who Filmed Themselves Storming the Capitol

“Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

Pro-Trump rioters inside the US Capitol on January 6.Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty

When West Virginia State Delegate Derrick Evans stormed the US Capitol Building on January 6 alongside a mob of angry Trump supporters, he eagerly shouted, “We’re in!” Then he excitedly added, “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

That’s according to federal court filings detailing a video that Evans allegedly streamed on his own Facebook page during the siege. Evans’ brazen, real-time narration is a stark example of just how unbothered the insurrectionist were about allegedly committing crimes. Now they’re facing the consequences.

Evans resigned on Saturday.

Days after the violent insurrection that claimed five people’s lives, evidence is piling up against the alleged participants, who are being identified by authorities and arrested in cities across the country. On Friday, the FBI identified a Florida man named Adam Johnson in a probable cause warrant as the individual who appeared in a viral photograph with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium.

On Saturday, Johnson was arrested in Bradenton, Florida. 

Fallout from the siege is growing, and not just for the hundreds who stormed the US Capitol. Twitter permanently suspended Donald Trump’s account. Social media companies have clamped down on right wing personalities like Steve Bannon and dozens of Qanon conspiracy theorists for violating the companies’ terms of service. Perhaps most consequentially, Democrats have vowed to move forward with impeachment proceedings next week, raising the possibility that Trump will be removed from office, or at the very least earn the infamy of being the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

