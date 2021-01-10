2 hours ago

Nancy Pelosi Outlines Plan to Remove Trump

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,”

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced on Sunday that Democrats will proceed with trying to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters violently stormed the Capitol. “In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” she wrote in a letter to her colleagues.

Pelosi said the House would try to pass a measure on Monday that would urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. If Pence refuses, she said, the House would move forward with impeaching the president. “The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action,” she wrote.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

