Nancy Pelosi Outlines Plan to Remove Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced on Sunday that Democrats will proceed with trying to remove President Donald Trump from office after his supporters violently stormed the Capitol. “In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” she wrote in a letter to her colleagues.

Pelosi said the House would try to pass a measure on Monday that would urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. If Pence refuses, she said, the House would move forward with impeaching the president. “The horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action,” she wrote.