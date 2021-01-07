Trump Incited Domestic Terror. Now What?

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

What a wild 24 hours.

After a Trump-incited mob stormed the Capitol yesterday, a growing number of Democrats—including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi*—are calling for Trump’s removal from office, whether through Vice President Mike Pence’s invocation of the 25th Amendment or through impeachment in Congress. Still, with 13 days left before Biden’s inauguration, it’s not clear how likely or feasible this will be.

But despite rioters’ best efforts, Biden will be inaugurated on January 20. Following Republicans’ protracted objections to the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, Congress finally certified Biden’s presidential victory shortly after 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday. Pence’s definitive bang of the gavel capped off a 14-hour day that left at least one person dead and shook a nation already on edge amid the most severe phase of the coronavirus pandemic. (All of this, I should point out, has overshadowed Democrats’ retaking the Senate through a historic double victory in Georgia’s Senate runoffs.)

As the aftermath of yesterday’s violence continues to unfold, we’ll be keeping track of the latest developments on our liveblog, our Twitter, and our site. I hope you follow along with us.

*Correction: The newsletter originally sent to readers referred to the House majority leader as Mitch McConnell. It should have said Nancy Pelosi. McConnell is the Senate majority leader and does not support Trump’s removal from office. We regret the error.

