How will we remember this moment in history? A creeping slide toward autocracy? A neo-gilded age fueled by tech billionaires? A revival of empowerment and organizing?
Whatever road America takes in the coming months and years, we know it will be crucial for journalists to provide the independent reporting and accountability that all of us (and future historians) depend on to understand what’s going on. We also know that this reporting will have to abandon the “if you build it, they will come” ethos of media eras past: No amount of wishful thinking will draw audiences to come to us in a time of overtaxed attention spans and fragmented information pipelines. But if we come to them, on the platforms and in the formats they prefer, they will engage with enthusiasm.
Just over a year ago, thanks to an incredible outpouring of support from our community, we embarked on a journey to create a newsroom that could do just that–come to audiences wherever they are, with fearless and factual reporting that steps back and uncovers the most important stories of this moment. Together, as the Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) producing both Mother Jones and Reveal, we were uniquely positioned to step up at a time when many people were disconnected from traditional media, yet desperately in need of trustworthy reporting. With a year under our belts, and with the full power of a true 360° multiplatform newsroom running on all cylinders, I’m proud to share our 2024 Impact Report, CIR’s first as a merged organization.
Our reporting in 2024 covered debates over the future of our democracy, including civil rights (from voting restrictions to the criminal justice system); reproductive health; the search for solutions to the climate crisis; and so much more.
But how we shared our work was just as important as what we covered. Much of the public is increasingly getting their information on social platforms where highly curated “news” comes to them—often in the guise of entertainment, from influencers with no background in fact-checking or BS-detecting. We bet that our journalism could also command a huge audience on those platforms, and by bringing our reporting to places like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, we reached millions of people who were not getting news anywhere else. Across print, web, radio, podcast, social platforms, and documentary film, we are now reaching a growing monthly audience of 10 million, many of them disaffected from traditional media yet eager for trusted information.
We’ve grown into the newsroom we imagined when we undertook an audacious merger. I’m proud of the work we’ve accomplished in 2024—because it helped audiences understand this moment, and because we are now ready to face the challenges of the year ahead.