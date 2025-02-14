Amid the spread of mis- and disinformation, a growing chasm of distrust between the public and the media fueled by attacks from elected officials, and paywalls locking away reporting like a luxury good, it’s no wonder journalism is in crisis. CIR is ready to face the moment head-on. Through multiplatform reporting that reaches audiences at scale, we produce the kind of engaging, accessible reporting that cuts through the noise and delivers on its promise of smart, fearless journalism for all people. Some of our most impactful multiplatform stories from the year explore questions of history, race, and reparations; resource scarcity in a world ravaged by the climate crisis; and a justice system that turns against those most vulnerable.

40 Acres and a Lie

In a groundbreaking partnership between CIR and the Center for Public Integrity, 40 Acres and a Lie uncovered the names of more than 1,200 formerly enslaved people who received land grant reparations following the Civil War, only to have them taken back by the government and returned to former plantation owners. Their stories were brought to life in six articles in Mother Jones connecting the past to the present in places like Edisto and Skidaway islands, a searchable land title database making records from the Freedmen’s Bureau readily available to the public for the first time, and a three-part radio and podcast series from Reveal.

Drawing national attention, 40 Acres and a Lie was featured on PBS NewsHour and NPR’s Fresh Air; republished by numerous other media outlets, including Essence, Word in Black, and the Richmond Free Press, and was recognized with the July Sidney Award by the Sidney Hillman Foundation and the duPont-Columbia Silver Baton award.

A New Police Force Chased a 17-Year-Old Boy to His Death. Then it Vanished.

CIR’s first major multiplatform report of the year drew on Samantha Michaels’ yearlong investigation of the police killing of Braven Glenn on the Crow Indian Reservation in Montana and the larger issues plaguing tribal police forces. Debuting in April with a feature story on MotherJones.com and a cover story in the magazine, a Reveal episode, and a 22-minute documentary film, along with social media storytelling on every major platform, Michaels’ reporting helped lead to the introduction of the Tribal Community Protection Act by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.).

Michaels’ reporting inspired the former district attorney in Big Horn County, Montana, to team up with Glenn’s mother, Blossom Old Bull. They are now drafting tribal legislation that would change the statute of limitations to allow people to sue in tribal court over harms caused by the tribal police department.

Video A Mother’s Search for Answers on the Crow Reservation <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lessons From a Mass Shooter’s Mother

Mark Follman’s profile of Chin Rodger, whose quest to prevent another gun tragedy began following her own son’s shooting massacre in 2014, was chronicled in “Lessons From a Mass Shooter’s Mother.” Building on Follman’s work dating back over a decade investigating the causes behind mass shootings in the U.S., Lessons from a Mass Shooter’s Mother was featured as the Mother Jones July/August cover story, as well as in an episode of Reveal.



Follman’s expertise has led to a number of speaking engagements at major professional and law enforcement conferences. He gave the keynote address at the National Association for Behavioral Intervention and Threat Assessment Teams annual conference, discussing how his reporting illustrates the need for a behavioral assessment approach to help prevent these attacks.

Video Lessons From a Mass Shooter's Mother <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Victim/Suspect

CIR Studio’s documentary film Victim/Suspect portrayed reporter Rachel de Leon’s dogged investigation of law enforcement agents who charged victims of sexual assault with filing false reports—reporting that earned an Emmy Award for outstanding documentary research. The film was cited by a co-sponsor of a Connecticut bill that provided sweeping protections for victims of assault.

In follow-up reporting that aired on PBS Newshour and attracted more than two million views on TikTok in the week following its airing, de Leon investigated the case of a young Florida woman who was sexually assaulted by her adoptive father as a young teen and charged with false reporting, only to later document the assaults on her phone and provide evidence instrumental in sending her abuser to prison.

Video Teen forced to collect her own evidence in sexual abuse case

The Grab

A rapidly increasing global population; a planet wracked by climate change and biodiversity loss; basic resources like water and land growing more scarce; and a quiet but concerted effort among wealthier nations to monopolize those resources: The Grab from CIR Studios’ tells the story of how food and water may be at the heart of our next global conflict, and how countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia are already capitalizing on an apocalyptic climate future.

Described by rogerebert.com as the “holy sh*t documentary of the year,” The Grab debuted in theaters in June, earning broad praise while being featured on Amanpour and Company, in Salon and The Hill, and with an appearance by reporter Nate Halverson on Theo Von’s popular podcast This Past Weekend. The film has been screened for a group of lands-rights attorneys in Africa along with elected officials and policymakers across the globe, including the British Parliament.



Reporter Nathan Halverson’s work on The Grab followed years of reporting that included a 2015 investigation into a Saudi-owned farm operating a massive hay operation in the middle of the Arizona desert. In late 2024, Arizona’s attorney general sued the Saudi-owned farm, alleging that the business is hastening the loss of the rural community’s rapidly depleting groundwater supply.