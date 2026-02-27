Going into 2025, we knew that the pressure on America’s newsrooms would be intense. We expected lawsuits, threats against broadcast licenses, public attacks, and insults.

What we didn’t quite expect was how many of our media (and other) institutions would bend the knee.

But in a world where the powerful fail to stand their ground, it’s all the more important that the rest of us do. That’s why I have felt so fortunate to work at an independent, nonprofit news organization that is accountable not to a corporate headquarters, nor an owner with an agenda, but only to its community—an audience of many millions of people who remain committed to the truth, no matter who is trying to hide it.

Our newsroom, which produces Mother Jones and Reveal, can follow each story where it leads. When the government lied about the violence its agents had wrought in Minneapolis, our reporters were on the ground documenting the facts. When a private equity–owned hospital chain gutted essential health care in community after community, we were able to document the financial shenanigans that made it possible. When the federal government spread conspiracy theories, shredded science infrastructure, and embraced white nationalism, we exposed the ultraconservative “TheoBros” movement behind it all.

Controlling the narrative has always been the goal of autocrats. That’s why I feel so profoundly motivated to keep up our ferociously independent reporting in this moment—and to reach a broader audience, especially those left behind by traditional media. With innovative storytelling and ceaseless experimentation on multiple platforms, our work engaged more people than ever before. Our video reporting drew 67 million views over the course of the year—a stunning number, nearly triple the already strong numbers of the year before. On podcast platforms, our investigative show Reveal—also heard on hundreds of radio stations nationwide—was joined by More To The Story, a podcast focused on the people behind the headlines. And who said print is dead? Mother Jones magazine has more subscribers today than at any point in its 50-year history.

Last but not least, in a world where the headlines often convey fear and division, our reporting sought to bring hope and perspective. America is much more than our worst impulses, as many people who took care of their neighbors and stood up for the greater good showed. We are honored to have told their stories, too.