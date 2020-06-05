Another One: Confederate Statue Brought Down Under Cover of Darkness

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters

Overnight Thursday, the government of Mobile, Alabama quietly removed a statue of Confederate navy officer Raphael Semmes that had stood in the city’s downtown since 1900. Earlier in the week, a man had tagged the statue with graffiti phrases including “confed scum.” He was later arrested, and the city workers cleaned the statue, according to local news.

A woman dances at the spot where a confederate statue was removed in downtown Mobile, Alabama this morning.https://t.co/yrLIZKVzWH pic.twitter.com/7Cu5e9SR3Q — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) June 5, 2020

It’s the latest of over 10 public symbols of racism that have been burned, occupied, or brought down in the recent week of protests. Here is the full running list.