Here’s Graphic Video of Buffalo Cops Shoving a Protester They Say “Tripped and Fell”

A man protesting police violence today in Buffalo, New York, in defiance of curfew was violently pushed to the ground by officers, who walked over his bleeding body to rough up other demonstrators. The moment was captured on video, which you can see below and which puts the lie to the cops’ statement that he “tripped & fell.”
Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET
— WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020
“Emergency medical attention was administered to the victim, who was conscious and visibly bleeding, and taken via ambulance for treatment,” WBEN reports.
On Wednesday, cops took a knee here when the curfew began.
Buffalo Police officers took a knee with the protestors at City hall at 8pm when the curfew went into effect. The crowd dispersed peacefully afterwards. .@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/LJ7G2497ah
— Ben Read (@benphoto716) June 4, 2020
Update, 10:41 p.m. ET:
BREAKING: Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood has ordered the suspension of both officers involved in viral video in Niagara Square tonight @wkbw
— Hannah Buehler (@HannahBuehler) June 5, 2020
Update, 11:07 p.m. ET: The Erie County executive says the man is in stable condition.
I've seen videos of the incident in front of Buffalo's City Hall in which an older protester appears to have been shoved by police, fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury. It sickens me. I've confirmed he is at ECMC in stable condition. My thoughts are with him now.
— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) June 5, 2020
We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.