Are you good with puzzles? Are you a problem solver? Do you have great attention to detail? Do you want to be a part of something bigger than yourself? Do you want to learn about an organization to better grow with the organization? If so, you want to apply to Mother Jones’ open position of AP/AR Coordinator.

We are looking for someone to play a key role in the finance department. This role is responsible for recording, computing, and classifying data to ensure a complete financial record. This is a hybrid position. We ask that the Coordinator comes into the San Francisco, New York, or Washington, DC office at least once or twice a week.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE:

Manage invoices for all departments and fiscally sponsored projects, including ensuring all invoices are approved, accurately billed, coded, and input into the financial system

Maintain accurate and up-to-date AP files, including invoices, approvals and W-9s, in compliance with the organization’s stated policies and procedures and keep them audit ready

Act as accounts payable contact for the organization, fielding all vendor inquiries

Process non-payroll EDD and independent contractor required filings (1099s, etc.)

Work with company credit card holders to reconcile monthly credit card bills

Prepare and process bill payments twice monthly via ACH or bill pay

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE/BILLING

Post check deposits regularly any checks received for advertising, donations over $500, or miscellaneous payments

Review bank account and post any completed ach/wires daily

Process credit card payments for advertisers Monthly billing for digital advertising and bi-monthly billing for print advertising, including problem solving and reconciling with Business Operations Specialist

Review and file insertion orders and track any clients that need prepayment or a credit check

Send monthly aging reports to advertising department; review and respond to aging report results regularly to maintain reasonable outstanding balances

Maintain accurate and up-to-date AP files in compliance with stated policies and procedures and keep them audit ready with appropriate back-up

Serve as billing point of contact for customers

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES:

Works to maintain an inclusive working environment

Provide relevant A/R and A/P audit documentation as needed

Run monthly department manager reports

Run matching gift donation aggregator company reports as available

Pull miscellaneous end of month reporting from various vendors

Miscellaneous projects as assigned by accounting team and supervisor

QUALIFICATIONS:

Excellent communication and time-management skills

Excellent organizational skills and keen attention to detail

2-3 years relevant experience in accounting and/or accounts payable and accounts receivable

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite – including Outlook, Word & Excel

Knowledge of general accounting practices and proficient in GAAP preferable but not required

BA/BS preferable but not required

Experience with QuickBooks preferable

Apply here