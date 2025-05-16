POSITION OVERVIEW

We’re seeking a sharp, detail-driven Assistant Editor to help fact-check, stage, schedule, and share our journalism with the world. This is a job at the heart of the newsroom, with a big role supporting best-in-class journalism of all kinds.

This role includes ensuring airtight accuracy on legally sensitive features, staffing daily fact-checking, and shepherding magazine rollouts. It’s ideal for someone who understands that great journalism depends on precision and strong infrastructure—and wants to contribute to both.

If you thrive on researching, tracking editorial calendars, wrangling assets across platforms, maintaining website hygiene, and thinking critically about how our work reaches the public, this is for you.

This position will require you to work at least one weekend day as part of a regular work week.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Fact-checking and research

Fact-check a wide range of stories across formats and platforms—print, digital, and audio—under the guidance of the research editor, including evaluating legal sensitivities

Collaborate with attorneys and editors to ensure legal accuracy

Assist in onboarding and mentoring editorial fellows in fact-checking best practices

Respond to research requests from the Research Editor and others, including tracking down public records

Editorial staging, publishing, and coordination

Support the rollout of Mother Jones magazine and other major editorial packages by coordinating assets, staging stories in the CMS, and polishing the presentation layer—from embeds and related links to metadata and visual elements

Assist the Research Editor in tracking and managing daily and long-term fact-checking schedules

Coordinate across editorial, art, and audience teams to keep production timelines on track, using tools like Airtable, Slack, and regular check-ins

Contribute to smart distribution and optimization efforts by updating headlines, selecting images, and aligning content for maximum reach and clarity

General editorial assistance

Collaborate with editors, producers, and social leads to brainstorm and refine rollout plans

Think creatively about how our journalism is presented, repackaged, and surfaced for readers.

Help with the production of social media and newsletter content

Support an inclusive workplace environment

QUALIFICATIONS

A collaborative, proactive mindset—and a deep commitment to journalistic excellence

Minimum of 2 years of newsroom or editorial experience, ideally in a fact-checking or production-heavy environment

Strong fact-checking and research skills, particularly for investigative and legally sensitive stories

Familiarity with publishing workflows and editorial tools (e.g., CMS platforms, Google Docs/Sheets)

Excellent project management and organizational skills; ability to juggle multiple deadlines with calm and precision

Sharp eye for detail, clean copy instincts, and comfort handling both editorial and technical tasks

A Note to Potential Candidates: We recognize that potential candidates with identities that have been historically excluded from the fundraising field may be less likely to apply for jobs unless they meet every one of the qualifications as described in the job description. If you believe that you could excel in this role, we encourage you to apply.

Salary Range: $55,000.00 To $65,000.00 Annually

