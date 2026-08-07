About the Role

Reporting to the General Counsel, the Assistant General Counsel will play a critical role in safeguarding and advancing CIR’s fearless investigative journalism amid an increasingly complex legal and regulatory landscape.

We’re seeking a media attorney (6-10+ years) with a passion for journalism, media law, and the First Amendment — someone who thrives on a small, high-impact legal team and brings strong judgment, writing skills, and a collaborative mindset in a face-paced environment.

In this role, you will help oversee media law and litigation, contracts, trademarks, nonprofit law, and regulatory compliance. You should be especially well-versed in media law, including libel, news gathering, intellectual property, and freedom of information. While you’ll collaborate with outside counsel as needed, this role requires someone who can independently manage vetting, litigation, and other legal matters as they arise. You’ll also partner closely with editorial and business teams across the organization on a broad range of legal and compliance issues.



This position will be based in either San Francisco, New York, or Washington, D.C.



Responsibilities

Independently handle time-sensitive pre-publication review of news stories in multiple formats (magazine articles, radio pieces, videos, social, and more).

Respond to legal threats, subpoenas, and other legal actions against the organization.

Working with outside counsel to help manage litigation dockets, including freedom of information, copyright, and libel cases.

Assist with managing the contract management system, as well as drafting, revising and negotiating contracts.

Respond to and oversee other legal matters involving government compliance, nonprofit law, employment law, labor law and other matters.

Work with the General Counsel and CEO to develop positions on internal policies as well as government affairs issues of concern to CIR.

Engage with stakeholders and trade associations, and stay abreast of political and legislative developments.

Prepare and conduct timely in-house training and presentations.

Assist in creating and maintaining an inclusive environment for staff and colleagues across the organization.

Qualifications

6-10+ years of experience handling complex, time-sensitive litigation matters involving libel, intellectual property, freedom of information, and/or commercial law.

Undergraduate and J.D. degrees from recognized institutions.

Admitted and in good standing with either the New York and/or California Bar.

Experience conducting pre-publication review of news and other content.

Outstanding legal research and writing skills.

Excellent communications skills.

Good judgment in high uncertainty situations and a high level of professional integrity.

Preferred Qualifications

Prior in-house experience at a media company.

Prior experience counseling journalists.

Familiarity with contracts and privacy law.

An understanding of digital platforms, and

A growing understanding of legal issues related to artificial intelligence.

How to Apply

Applicants should submit a resume and cover letter as a single PDF on or before August 19, 2026.

The annual salary range for this position is $145,000.00-185,000.00.



Our benefits include health, dental, and vision benefits for our employees and their dependents (premiums fully paid by CIR), paid vacation starting at three weeks per year, pretax commuter benefits and FSA and HSA programs, a flex-hours program, and a 37.5-hour workweek.



EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

The Center for Investigative Reporting is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender presentation, identity, or expression, sexual orientation, age, national origin, citizenship, physical or mental disability, veteran status, political affiliation, union activity, appearance, marital status, parental status, ancestry, AIDS/HIV status, genetic information, pregnancy or related conditions, reproductive health decision making, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.



We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.