Position overview

CIR is seeking an Assistant Producer to play an important support role across newsroom production—with a special focus on the interplay between the Reveal radio show and other editorial products.

This is a multifaceted newsroom role for a producer who loves details, and brings initiative to every kind of production task: ensuring our investigations are airtight through research and fact-checking, corralling tape, building audiograms and video elements, managing schedules and rollouts, and aiding in website and newsletter production.

It’s an opportunity to be at the center of an ambitious investigative newsroom and contribute meaningfully to journalism that makes a difference across audio, digital, and social platforms.

This position will require you to work at least one weekend day as part of a regular work week.

Key responsibilities

Fact-checking and research

Fact-check stories across formats—print, digital, video, and audio—under the guidance of the research editor, with a strong focus on Reveal

Help assess legal sensitivities and manage proofing workflows for flagged stories

Collaborate with attorneys and editors to ensure accuracy and legal compliance

Assist in onboarding and mentoring editorial fellows in fact-checking best practices

Respond to research requests, track down public records, and contribute to sidebars, interactives, and other story elements

Research and book guests where needed

Production

Assist with producing, editing, tracking, and promotional assets across platforms (for example, supplying materials to Apple Podcasts.)

Coordinate multiplatform release efforts, ensuring production teams are aligned on timing and deliverables—including embeds, audiograms, social assets, and visual promos

Help produce those social and video elements for both Reveal and Mother Jones

Maintain backend systems and support project management workflows

Help stage and support the rollout of major investigations and Reveal episodes

Stage Reveal shows on websites

Assist with the Reveal newsletter

General editorial assistance

Work closely with producers, reporters, editors, and social leads across CIR

Support occasional live-event production and audience engagement efforts

Stay on top of CIR investigations and the national news cycle to provide timely editorial support

Qualifications

A collaborative, proactive mindset—and a deep commitment to journalistic excellence.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in a newsroom or comparable editorial environment

Strong fact-checking and research skills, especially for legally sensitive content

Proficiency with Adobe Creative Cloud (especially Premiere, Photoshop, and After Effects)

Proven familiarity with audio and video workflows and tools (e.g., Pro Tools, Descript, Riverside)

Excellent organizational skills; ability to juggle multiple priorities and meet tight deadlines

A Note to Potential Candidates: We recognize that potential candidates with identities that have been historically excluded from the fundraising field may be less likely to apply for jobs unless they meet every one of the qualifications as described in the job description. If you believe that you could excel in this role, we encourage you to apply.

Salary Range: $55,000.00 To $65,000.00 Annually

