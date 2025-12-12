Breaking News Reporter

About the role

Mother Jones is looking for a ferociously hungry blogger to join our fast-moving news desk—someone who wakes up checking headlines, instinctively pounces on breaking stories, and can turn around multiple clean, sharp posts every day without breaking a sweat.

While there may be the occasional opportunity to report longer-form stories, this role is built for someone who loves the rhythm, pace, and adrenaline of daily news and the challenge of beating competitors by minutes—not hours. As a core part of our news operation, you’ll help set daily priorities with editors and confidently identify what deserves coverage on your own. You should be comfortable writing two to three pieces a day, ranging from tight breaking-news hits to punchy analysis blogs with personality. The ideal candidate knows exactly what a sharp headline looks like: clever without being cutesy, clear without being dull, urgent without being overwrought.

You’ll also collaborate with a senior editor to co-host our flagship daily newsletter, the Mother Jones Daily, contributing incisive takes on top national headlines and helping highlight our features and investigations.

A writing test will be requested of final candidates that evaluates speed, news judgment, headline instincts, and clarity of voice.

Responsibilities

General-assignment daily news blogging (two to three stories per day).

Write quick-turn stories involving reporting as assigned and breaking news coverage.

Co-host our flagship daily newsletter.

Provide incisive commentary on the top national headlines and the promotion of Mother Jones’ features and investigations.

Attend weekly audience team meetings.

Qualifications

Able to work at least 37.5 hours/week, including some weekends.

Minimum of two years of newsroom or editorial experience, ideally in a fact-checking or production-heavy environment.

Seasoned writer with a demonstrated track record of publishing multiple stories a day.

Excellent news judgment, someone who possesses a natural understanding of when to include flair and analysis and when to play it straight.

Uncompromising commitment to accuracy; this writer should strive to turn in clean and accurate copy ready for quick edits.

Ability to establish news priorities on their own but also willing to debate and talk through ideas with colleagues.

A sharp grasp of clever headlines that don’t compromise on fairness.

Familiarity with publishing workflows and editorial tools (e.g., CMS platforms, Google Docs/Sheets).

A collaborative, proactive mindset—and a deep commitment to journalistic excellence.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. The posting will close on or before January 15, 2026. Please note that while this can be a remote position, candidates close to an office (New York City, Washington DC, or San Francisco) are preferred.



Salary range: $65,000.00 to $75,000.00 annually



Our benefits include health, dental, and vision benefits for our employees and their dependents (premiums fully paid by CIR), paid vacation starting at three weeks per year, pretax commuter benefits and FSA and HSA programs, a flex-hours program, and a 37.5-hour workweek.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

The Center for Investigative Reporting is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender presentation, identity, or expression, sexual orientation, age, national origin, citizenship, physical or mental disability, veteran status, political affiliation, union activity, appearance, marital status, parental status, ancestry, AIDS/HIV status, genetic information, pregnancy or related conditions, reproductive health decision making, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

The terms of this job are covered under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO.

Apply here