ABOUT THE ROLE

Do you have a knack for numbers and careful eye for detail? Do you care about the future of our democracy and love investigative journalism? You might be the next Development and Accounting Associate at the Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR), an award-winning, investigative nonprofit newsroom that is home to Mother Jones, Reveal, and CIR Studios. CIR seeks a collaborative and outcome-driven Development and Accounting Associate to join our Administrative team.

Reporting to the Controller, this newly created position provides administrative, database, and fundraising support to the Development and Accounting teams.

The Development and Accounting Associate must be based in the Bay Area. This is a hybrid remote position that requires 2 days a week in our San Francisco Office.

RESPONSIBILITIES

DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE (50% time)—provides administrative and database support to the Development team as follows:

Gift Processing

Sort and process philanthropic gifts including checks, EFTs, wires, and stock transfers, ensuring timely and accurate donor and gift data entry into the Salesforce database

Coordinate with the finance team to ensure accurate gift accounting, including creating and managing new GAUs in Salesforce

Manage a range of reports used to reconcile gifts in collaboration with other revenue teams across the organization

Manage the gift acknowledgement process for the Development team in Salesforce, including generating and mailing the acknowledgement letters in a timely fashion

Assist with gift data integration between Salesforce and other donor data sources across the organization

Using Salesforce, distribute mail and other correspondence to the appropriate Development team staff members

Other duties as assigned by supervisor

ACCOUNTING ASSOCIATE (50% time)—provides administrative and accounting support to CIR proper and the CIR Media Services team within the Accounting department. CIR Media Services provides administrative and accounting support to other nonprofit news/media organizations.

Administrative

Assist CIR Media Services team in onboarding new clients and supporting existing clients

Support CIR Media Services processes and systems related to regulatory compliance and business operations for clients

Other duties as assigned by supervisor

Accounts Payable

Manage invoices for all CIR Media Services clients, including ensuring all invoices are approved, accurately billed, coded, and input into the financial system

Maintain accurate and up-to-date AP files, including invoices, approvals, and W-9s, in compliance with the organization’s stated policies and procedures and keep them audit-ready

Act as accounts payable contact for the organization, fielding all vendor inquiries

Other duties as assigned by supervisor

Accounts Receivable

Post check deposits weekly for all CIR Media Services clients, including any checks received for advertising, donations over $500, or miscellaneous payments

Review bank account and post any completed ach/wires weekly

Miscellaneous billing including, but not limited to, reprints/royalties, subtenants, independent newsstand distributors

Maintain accurate and up-to-date AR files in compliance with stated policies and procedures and keep them audit-ready with appropriate backup

Serve as billing point of contact for customers

Other duties as assigned by supervisor

QUALIFICATIONS

BA or equivalent experience of at least 2 years

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and Google Workspace

Experience with database management (Salesforce or other web-based CRM); project management software (Asana or other) is preferred

Experience with QuickBooks Online is a plus

Problem solver with excellent planning and organizational skills; ability to manage multiple priorities and adhere to strict deadlines

Outcome-driven, self-starter, and proactive with the capacity to work both independently and with the team

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to listen and empathize with others and anticipate, respond, and pivot as needed

Ability to promote inclusion in the workplace

Excellent communication skills, strong writing, detail-oriented editing, impeccable accountability

An interest in fundraising in a nonprofit setting and/or the news industry or the areas that CIR covers is a plus, but not essential; experience working at a nonprofit or news organization is helpful but not required

A Note to Potential Candidates: We recognize that potential candidates with identities that have been historically excluded from the fundraising field may be less likely to apply for jobs unless they meet every one of the qualifications as described in the job description. If you believe that you could excel in this role, we encourage you to apply.

Salary Range: $51,000.00 To $66,000.00 Annually

Apply here