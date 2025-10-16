Digital Fundraiser, Senior Manager

About the role

CIR seeks a strategic and creative digital fundraiser to drive membership revenue through coordinated digital fundraising campaigns across email, web, and social media. This role will play a central part in meeting ambitious membership revenue goals and will work closely with the Associate Publisher, Membership; other Membership colleagues; internal stakeholders; and an external fundraising agency.

The ideal candidate has a track record of designing and executing successful digital fundraising campaigns, knows how to move audiences to action, and thrives in a fast-paced, mission-driven environment.

Responsibilities

Lead the development and execution of digital fundraising and subscription email campaigns aligned with membership revenue goals.

In collaboration with the Associate Publisher, Membership and a consulting fundraising agency, plan and optimize campaign calendars, content strategy, and performance metrics.

Contribute to a coordinated editorial and fundraising narrative that resonates with our readership and inspires giving.

Write compelling, mission-aligned fundraising appeals for email, landing pages, and digital ads.

Develop segmented and targeted outreach strategies to increase donor acquisition and overall giving.

Conduct A/B testing and analyze campaign performance to improve open rates, click-throughs, and conversions.

Work with the membership analyst to create regular reports on digital fundraising performance and make data-informed recommendations.

Collaborate with in-house operations and tech teams to ensure timely and accurate execution of campaign promotions across platforms, including scheduling, publishing, and technical troubleshooting.

Qualifications

6+ years of experience in digital fundraising or membership-focused marketing roles.

4+ years of experience leading end-to-end digital campaigns with a proven track record of driving donor conversion and revenue.

Exceptional writing and editing skills with experience crafting persuasive, donor-centered messaging.

Strong project management skills and comfort juggling multiple campaigns and deadlines.

Proficiency with email marketing systems (e.g., SailThru, Mailchimp, and similar), CRMs, and analytics tools.

A data-informed mindset and experience using metrics to guide campaign optimization.

Experience working in nonprofit journalism, independent media, or cause-based campaigns is a big plus.

Basic design or HTML/CSS knowledge is also a plus.

Salary Range: $80,000.00–$100,000.00



Our benefits include health, dental, and vision benefits for our employees and their dependents (premiums fully paid by CIR), paid vacation starting at three weeks per year, pretax commuter benefits and FSA and HSA programs, a flex-hours program, and a 37.5-hour workweek.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

The Center for Investigative Reporting is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender presentation, identity, or expression, sexual orientation, age, national origin, citizenship, physical or mental disability, veteran status, political affiliation, union activity, appearance, marital status, parental status, ancestry, AIDS/HIV status, genetic information, pregnancy or related conditions, reproductive health decision making, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

The terms of this job are covered under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO.

Apply here.