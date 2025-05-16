Position overview

As Digital Producer, you’ll be part of shaping and executing our short-form video strategy. Combining creativity with deep knowledge of social media tools and metrics, you’ll produce high-impact videos that leverage platform algorithms and drive engagement. Collaborating closely with social producers and video correspondents, you’ll brainstorm ideas, develop sharp scripts, and deliver content with our trademark wit and personality.

This role demands sharp news instincts, speed, and a competitive drive to be first and best—whether covering pop culture, politics, or breaking investigative scoops.

Key responsibilities

Video production: Conceptualize, script, edit, and produce short-form videos highlighting investigative journalism, scoops, and timely news topics. Rapidly coordinate breaking-news video content and enterprise stories across multiple platforms; assist with producing marketing and branding materials.

Conceptualize, script, edit, and produce short-form videos highlighting investigative journalism, scoops, and timely news topics. Rapidly coordinate breaking-news video content and enterprise stories across multiple platforms; assist with producing marketing and branding materials. Audience engagement: Create shareable videos that resonate, spark conversation, and build audience connections. Monitor feedback, comments, trends, and content performance.

Create shareable videos that resonate, spark conversation, and build audience connections. Monitor feedback, comments, trends, and content performance. Collaboration: Coordinate seamlessly among social media producers, correspondents, and creative teams. Manage schedules, resources, and distribution strategies. Build external partnerships and provide direct, constructive feedback to on-screen talent. Supervise direct reports if necessary. Support an inclusive workplace environment.

Coordinate seamlessly among social media producers, correspondents, and creative teams. Manage schedules, resources, and distribution strategies. Build external partnerships and provide direct, constructive feedback to on-screen talent. Supervise direct reports if necessary. Support an inclusive workplace environment. Platform & talent relationships: Help track and keep up with the latest thinking on what works on various platforms, including maintaining relationships with point people at the platforms themselves. Develop staff for onscreen work, and cultivate relationships with external talent.

Qualifications

4-6 years experience in video production, ideally in digital news environments.

Excellent interpersonal and motivational skills; supervisory experience is desirable but not essential. A sense of humor is a must.

Expert proficiency in video editing (Adobe Premiere Pro, Riverside, remote recording) and graphic design tools (Adobe Photoshop).

Deep understanding of social media platforms, content trends, and audience behaviors, translating insights into strategic action.

Creativity, innovation, and a willingness to experiment.

Experience with analytics tools (Google Analytics, social insights), emphasizing data-driven content decisions.

A Note to Potential Candidates: We recognize that potential candidates with identities that have been historically excluded from the fundraising field may be less likely to apply for jobs unless they meet every one of the qualifications as described in the job description. If you believe that you could excel in this role, we encourage you to apply.

Salary Range: $70,000.00 To $95,000.00 Annually

