About the role:

Our 12-month Digital Fellowship offers a talented early-career multimedia producer the chance to work with our fearless nonprofit newsroom on creating the powerful short-form videos that have attracted rapidly growing audiences on social platforms. This role allows the fellow to be part of an intense election-year news cycle and its aftermath, while also giving them time to collaborate on in-depth investigative stories. It’s designed for someone who already has an excellent grasp of visual storytelling but wants to learn the intricacies and mechanics of publishing social videos. Responsibilities include quality control, versioning, captioning, branding, file handling, playlisting, and other optimization tasks crucial for successful publication. The fellow will also help keep the team organized across multiple concurrent projects. This is an ideal opportunity for someone who is highly organized and deadline-oriented to dive into the detailed, behind-the-scenes production work required to make videos stand out. This role is a specialized, off-cycle addition to our regular Ben Bagdikian Fellowship Program. It is a hybrid role based in either San Francisco Bay Area or New York City.

Responsibilities:

Create, edit, and overlay captions for video

Overlay videos with branded graphics, such as lower-thirds, sourcing, and credits

Write short blurbs and other text elements to accompany videos

Stage video and text on motherjones.com and other social media platforms

Pitch new ways to reuse and revise old content for breaking news moments, or re-promotion

Create vertical videos from horizontal timelines, and vice versa

Create video “thumbnail” art from templates for approval

Manage video playlist functions on social media platforms

Manage backend file trees for shared access

Other social media duties as needed

Qualifications:

An excellent grasp of Adobe Premiere Pro is essential

Experience captioning video is highly preferred

A working understanding of video and audio file types and formats

Experience with other Adobe Creative Cloud applications is desirable

Strong file management skills

An eye for detail and high journalistic standards

Clear communication skills and a collegial, professional attitude

A sense of humor and a collaborative spirit are always welcome

A strong sense of purpose and drive to meet deadlines

What to send:

To apply, please write a short cover letter (no more than one page) explaining how your experience relates to the position. Please include your resumé, and 3 examples of short video we can watch, indicating what role/s you played in making the videos.

Deadline:

This is a tight turnaround hire. Please submit your application by EOD, Thursday, September 19, 2024.

More about the role:

Mother Jones fellowships are full-time, paid, union positions for 12 months. Those who are still in school or are only available part-time are not eligible, nor can fellowships be used for course credit. Fellows receive a non-negotiable $23.52/hour, plus stellar benefits including health, dental, and vision, as well as 12 sick days, and accrual of 15 vacation days.

Mother Jones believes that a diverse newsroom strengthens the quality of our workplace and reporting. We strongly encourage applications from members of communities that have been historically underrepresented in the media, including people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

Fellows are required to be able to work in the US. Mother Jones is not able to furnish work visas for applicants from outside the United States.

This is a union position. The terms of this job are covered under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO.

Salary Range:$23.52 To 23.52 Hourly

Apply here