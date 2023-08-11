Mother Jones, a pioneer in accountability journalism, is seeking a dynamic news and engagement writer whose sharp point of view will shape our daily news coverage, including our flagship newsletter, the Mother Jones Daily. The ideal candidate is an ideas machine, someone who is able to identify trending news stories to crank out concise copy with flair. This journalist should also demonstrate a keen interest in supporting our efforts to connect our newsroom’s award-winning journalism with our social media audiences.

This is a union position, and, as such, the terms of this job are covered under the collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO. This position is exempt. We have a preference for candidates located near our Washington DC, San Francisco, or New York hubs, but we are open to considering a hybrid or remote arrangement for the right individual.

WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR

You possess sharp instincts for the news that really matters to our audience, and have a passion for cultivating relationships with readers. You understand what resonates on social media and think strategically about story selection. Your flawless copy—across web, social media, and newsletters—will provide our readers with critical updates on our most significant coverage areas.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Help Mother Jones own the daily news cycle with breaking news and short aggregated posts, and fresh reporting or analysis. We expect two to three stories a day.

Along with our senior news and engagement editor and guest writers, you will be a prominent voice for the Mother Jones daily newsletter.

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES

Occasionally help to run Mother Jones’ branded social accounts; this includes composing social media copy and programming our social feeds.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE DESIRED

First and foremost, you write quickly and accurately, no matter what the medium.

You’re committed to the highest journalistic principles of accuracy.

You’re accountable to deadlines and value teamwork, but don’t require much hand-holding.

You approach writing creatively and understand how different platforms require specific kinds of writing.

You are driven to maintain our newsroom’s competitive edge.

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum three years’ experience.

Excellent writing skills that demonstrate command of format, voice, and humor.

Demonstrated experience writing specifically for social media posts.

Experience with digital publishing tools like WordPress or other CMS.

Proficiency at word-processing basics like Microsoft Word and Google Workspace among other common digital publishing tools.

Adept at cross-cultural and cross-department communication.

Shares the vision of, and works toward, an inclusive workplace.

HOW TO APPLY

Only applications submitted via this application form will be considered for this recruiting round. Unfortunately, due to the high volume of applicants for any given role, there may be delays in responding to every application submitted.

What you’ll need for the application form:

An updated resume

A well-thought-out cover letter outlining why you are perfect for this job. In your letter, please reference several examples of news writing and social media posts that represent your best work.

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

Mother Jones and its parent organization, the Foundation for National Progress, are committed to creating a diverse environment and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.