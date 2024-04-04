ABOUT THE ROLE

Reveal is a national leader in investigative journalism, known for deeply reported stories that ignite debate and change, and operates in the same newsroom as Mother Jones. One million listeners around the country turn to Reveal’s public radio program every week, and the show is also downloaded more than half a million times a month.

JOB DESCRIPTION

This experienced producer will focus on expanding the show’s podcast feed and its revenue potential, with the goal of giving listeners new opportunities to engage with Reveal’s journalism and the journalists who create it.

This producer will be responsible for creating a steady, reliable stream of podcast extras that are aligned with the Reveal brand. This might include surfacing archival stories and producing extended interviews, as well as original segments that respond to the latest news. This role requires a combination of top-notch audio storytelling expertise with experience in creating and deploying podcast feed strategies to build Reveal’s audience. This producer will be deeply familiar with the universe of podcast competitors, and will understand how “regular” and “plus” episodes interact with each other to create an essential subscriber experience. The candidate must be able to work alongside org-wide stakeholders who shape Reveal’s audience and editorial strategy. This role includes managing feed-specific duties like production, and delivery. They will also produce underwriting spots that will appear in the hour-long show and in podcast extras. As time permits, this producer will assist with production of the weekly Reveal show.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborating with a broad spectrum of reporters and producers, internal and external, to bring high-quality radio segments and shows to life, both on-air and in-feed.

Identifying new opportunities for audience engagement within the Reveal podcast feed by conceiving and producing podcast extras that contribute to the national dialogue on relevant issues of the day. These extras will draw on archival material and new interviews.

Working with Reveal’s host and reporters to produce interviews and narrative segments.

Creating production plans, recording in-person and remote interviews.

Structuring, writing, and fact-checking scripts.

Contributing to feed-specific tasks, including ad production and delivery of underwriting spots.

Working closely with various stakeholders to contribute to Reveal’s audience strategy.

REQUIRED SKILLS & COMPETENCIES

At least 4 years experience in producing audio stories that people care about, including setting up and managing remote and field production, recording high-quality audio and writing for radio, and using sound to bring characters and scenes to life.

A proven track record for content that drives listener interest and downloads in podcast feeds, and growing audiences.

A collaborator who can bring out the best from hosts and reporters.

Exceptional, up-to-the-minute news instincts and a proven ability to produce stories quickly in high-pressure situations.

Mastery of audio editing software, ideally Descript and ProTools.

Demonstrated ability to maintain the highest journalistic standards under deadline pressure.

High cultural competency and commitment to diversity in editorial work.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work cross-functionally.

Entrepreneurial mindset (and a sense of humor is always a plus!)

Salary Range: $80,000 to $110,000 annually

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

Reveal is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, ancestry, marital status, union activity, AIDS/HIV status, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

We are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages and we especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.

A Note to Potential Candidates: We recognize that potential candidates with identities that have been historically excluded from the journalism field may be less likely to apply for jobs unless they meet every one of the qualifications as described in the job description. If you believe that you could excel in this role, we encourage you to apply.

Apply here