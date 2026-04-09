Revenue Operations Specialist

About the role

CIR seeks an email marketing specialist to provide dedicated technical support to the revenue operations department. This role will sit at the center of CIR’s digital revenue operation focusing on hands-on email execution, platform expertise, and campaign trafficking across display and podcast channels. This role will also provide operational support to the membership program and serve as the primary backup for the Revenue Operations Technologist.



The ideal candidate is a creative problem solver who can navigate complex technical workflows with a focus on accuracy and efficiency. They are an email developer with strong HTML/CSS proficiency, demonstrated experience with automation logic and lifecycle flows, and the operational range to support work across multiple channels. They should be comfortable working across advertising and membership (fundraising and magazine subscription sales) workflows, coordinating with external vendors, and helping scale the API data integration between our ESP and fulfillment systems.

This role will be broken into five main responsibilities:

Advertising Email Production & Deployment Design, build, and deploy responsive email templates via our ESP Coordinate creative intake and perform technical QA, ensuring specification compliance, and troubleshooting any issues that arise

Advertising Trafficking and Campaign Operations Execute and manage display advertising campaigns in Google Ad Manager Stage and publish sponsored articles for advertising clients, ensuring all technical and formatting requirements are met Coordinate end-to-end podcast ad workflows (including asset collection and trafficking via PRX Ad Operations) Own the intake and technical QA of all display advertising materials Maintain the Revenue Operations Asana board Support campaign performance reporting and analysis as needed

Membership Automation & Platform Integration Design, implement, and optimize automated email workflows and audience segmentation within our ESP; regularly document processes and audit performance to drive optimization Translate strategic goals into documented automation logic Help maintain and troubleshoot API integrations between Sailthru and our fulfillment database (SFG)

Membership Program Support Provide technical backup support and serve as a secondary resource for newsletter builds and multiplatform deployment Support technical operations and platform improvements within Sailthru and Mailchimp Maintain accurate CRM and database records to ensure data consistency

Email List Health & Deliverability Manage segmentation, suppression, and data integrity; monitor list health metrics Collaborate with technical teams to resolve deliverability and inbox issues Coordinate the management and security of email signup forms





Qualifications

3–5+ years of hands-on email marketing experience including HTML/CSS email development, template customization, troubleshooting, and code-level builds (JavaScript preferred)

Proven experience designing and implementing automation workflows and lifecycle logic within modern ESPs (e.g., Sailthru/Zeta, Klaviyo, Iterable), including segmentation, triggers, wait conditions, and suppression rules

Strong knowledge of email deliverability best practices, subscriber data management, and experience with APIs and custom data integrations (experience with ESP User API endpoints or similar preferred)

Demonstrated experience building complex audience segments and automation flows using subscriber attributes, custom events, and behavioral data

Experience with digital advertising trafficking (Google Ad Manager preferred), CRM platforms (Salesforce preferred), and project management tools (Asana preferred)

Ability to document technical processes and articulate complex concepts clearly to cross-functional, non-technical stakeholders

Must be able to support an inclusive environment and have strong communication skills

Experience in publishing, media, or nonprofit environments preferred

This job description is not intended to be a complete list of all duties or responsibilities associated with the role.



The person hired for this role is asked to work the hours of 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET / 7 a.m.–3 p.m. PT. This is a remote position; candidates must be authorized to work in and reside within the United States.



Our benefits include health, dental, and vision benefits for our employees and their dependents (premiums fully paid by CIR), paid vacation starting at three weeks per year, pretax commuter benefits and FSA and HSA programs, a flex-hours program, and a 37.5-hour workweek.

Salary Range: $38.46 To $47.18 Hourly

EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY DISCLOSURE

The Center for Investigative Reporting is committed to creating a diverse environment and is proud to be an equal-opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender presentation, identity, or expression, sexual orientation, age, national origin, citizenship, physical or mental disability, veteran status, political affiliation, union activity, appearance, marital status, parental status, ancestry, AIDS/HIV status, genetic information, pregnancy or related conditions, reproductive health decision making, on-the-job injuries, or any status otherwise protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

The terms of this job are covered under the terms of a collective bargaining agreement with Local 2103, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America, AFL-CIO.

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