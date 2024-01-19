ABOUT THE ROLE

Are you a superb researcher, writer, and fundraiser who cares about the dangers to our democracy and loves investigative journalism? You might be the next Senior Foundations Officer at Mother Jones/Reveal, an award-winning, investigative nonprofit newsroom. Mother Jones/Reveal seeks a collaborative and outcome-driven Senior Foundations Officer to join our development team.

We are looking for a strategic thinker with superb writing and communication skills to lead our foundation revenue strategy. You’ll work closely with the Vice President of Development to manage existing funders and develop new relationships with foundation prospects. You will be part of a dynamic and experienced development team focused on supporting the growth of Mother Jones/Reveal’s newly merged newsroom. We’ve recently joined forces, increasing our audience and expanding our reach across platforms, making it an exciting time to be fundraising for this vibrant news organization. Funds from foundations will be a key revenue stream as we continue to build out the hybrid business model.

We are a distributed team that includes primary offices in San Francisco, New York, and Washington DC. We are open to remote work in the continental US, but travel to meet funders and colleagues will be required from time to time.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Lead the organization’s overall foundation funding strategy, in collaboration with the VP of Development.

Maintain strong relationships with existing foundation funders that lead to renewed funding and increased support.

Develop and execute strategies for prospecting of new or stalled foundation relationships, with support from the Donor Researcher.

Draft and submit all grant proposals, case statements, and foundation reports.

Maintain an organization-wide grants calendar to ensure that all grant submission and reporting deadlines are met.

Create compelling communication materials, including impact reports, email pitches, stewardship updates and other materials to steward current funders and/or secure meetings with prospective foundation funders.

Work across departments to track program objectives and outcomes to ensure that grant deliverables are met.

Build strong relationships with newsroom leadership to keep abreast of editorial priorities and special projects to effectively represent the journalism to funders.

Maintain working knowledge about Mother Jones/Reveal’s reporting and special projects, using that information to identify and develop funding opportunities and strategies that may appeal to specific funders.

Ensure that all information related to foundation communication, meetings, and fundraising goals is fully documented in the Salesforce.

Meet or exceed annual revenue goals.

Work to support the diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging goals of the organization.

Other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED SKILLS & COMPETENCIES

BA/BS or equivalent work experience.

Minimum 5 to 7 years of relevant foundation fundraising experience and project management experience.

A track record of identifying, cultivating, soliciting, closing and maintaining foundation relationships.

Excellent communication skills, both written and oral, with an ability to build professional relationships with funders.

Problem-solver with excellent planning and organizational skills; ability to manage multiple priorities and set and adhere to deadlines; ability to maintain confidentiality.

Outcome-driven, self-starter, and proactive with the capacity to work both independently and as part of fast-paced collaborative teams.

Grace under pressure, strong interpersonal skills, and the ability to manage projects with tact, diplomacy, and good humor.

Experience with Salesforce preferred, along with a general understanding of data systems and web-based CRMs and foundation prospecting tools like iWave or Instrumentl.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and G Suite; experience with Asana or other project management software preferred.

Able to travel and work some evenings.

An interest or experience in fundraising in a news organization or the areas that Mother Jones/Reveal covers is a big plus.

Salary Range: $110,000.00 to 125,000.00 Annually

A Note to Potential Candidates: We recognize that potential candidates with identities that have been historically excluded from the fundraising field may be less likely to apply for jobs unless they meet every one of the qualifications as described in the job description. If you believe that you could excel in this role, we encourage you to apply.

Appy here