1 hour ago

Anthony Fauci Was Just Asked About a Potential National Lockdown. His Response? “Whatever It Takes”

Alex Brandon/AP

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, said this morning on CNN’s State of the Union that—if necessary to actually get people (especially young people, please!) to stop crowding bars and public places—he wouldn’t rule out supporting a national lockdown.

“I would like to see a dramatic diminution of the personal interaction that we see in restaurants and in bars,” he said when asked about a lockdown. “Whatever it takes to do that, that’s what I’d like to see.”

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, has been something of a public guide—a walking, talking CDC brochure—as the coronavirus has spread. He also went on CBS’s Face The Nation and said that he “personally…wouldn’t go to a restaurant.”

Fauci’s comments are perhaps aimed at the disturbing trend of younger people, who are less likely to be harmed by COVID-19 if infected, treating the pandemic blithely. And it joins a New York Times op-ed from Charlie Warzel—appropriately headlined, “Please, Don’t Go to Brunch Today”—that notes that “many younger Americans seem unfazed by the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, here’s a bar in Nashville, Tennessee, from Saturday night: 

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.