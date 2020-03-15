1 hour ago

New York City Orders Widespread Closures of Clubs, Movie Theaters and More

 

On Sunday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City released a statement announcing that the country’s most populous city will shutter bars, clubs, and movie theaters, beginning Tuesday morning. In addition, restaurants will be required to limit service to take-out and delivery operations.

Read de Blasio’s full statement:

The move comes after de Blasio said public schools in the city will be closing beginning Monday morning, as pressure mounted over the weekend from health officials and local leaders to institute far more stringent and widespread closures.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.