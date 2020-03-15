On Sunday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City released a statement announcing that the country’s most populous city will shutter bars, clubs, and movie theaters, beginning Tuesday morning. In addition, restaurants will be required to limit service to take-out and delivery operations.

Read de Blasio’s full statement:

Oh wow. NYC to force closure of all restaurants, bars, clubs and movie theaters. *Restaurants will be limited to take-out only. (via @JoshMargolin) pic.twitter.com/tPxnidVY4e — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) March 16, 2020

The move comes after de Blasio said public schools in the city will be closing beginning Monday morning, as pressure mounted over the weekend from health officials and local leaders to institute far more stringent and widespread closures.