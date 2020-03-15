Ohio’s Governor Just Ordered All Bars and Restaurants to Close, Starting Sunday Night

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio announced that he ordered all bars and restaurants to close in his state, starting at 9 p.m. tonight.

“Every day we delay, more people will die,” said Dewine.

We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

Ohio is among the first states to close bars and restaurants. Many others—amid the dangers of the coronavirus outbreak—have limited social gatherings or canceled school.

DeWine tweeted out a few recommendations to add on: order delivery, get carryout, purchase alcohol at drive-thrus. And said he recognizes that many will be affected. “I’m aware that this will impact many, many good workers,” he said. “I can’t tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this.”