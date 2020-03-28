50 seconds ago

Here’s What America Is Streaming to Survive Being Stuck At Home With Kids

“Frozen II” is our new virtual babysitter.

Yvan Cohen/Getty

For indispensable reporting on the coronavirus crisis and more, subscribe to Mother Jones' newsletters.

With schools shut down and residents under some kind of stay-at-home order in most states, millions of people are working from home, often with children lurking, bickering, and screaming in the background. Yet when Zoom calls are too important to ignore or we need to get through a few hours of work, we can always call upon a cheap babysitter who can endlessly enthrall our kids: streaming video.

Data from Reelgood, an app that lets users to track everything they’ve watched on streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, appears to confirm that more parents are relying on screens to keep homebound kids occupied. In March, its users suddenly started streaming a lot more movies and shows aimed at kids.

Reelgood’s data also shows that people are spending slightly more time on streaming services during office hours. This could be because parents are letting their kids watch TV during the day, or they could be mixing remote business with pleasure.

And who’s been virtually babysitting kids while parents let screen-time limits go and head into the unknown world of endless WFH? Some things never change: Between March 16 and 22, the top streamed kids movie was Frozen II.

This list is making me want to watch all my favorite animated movies again. (But not until I get off work.)

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our newsletters

Subscribe and we'll send Mother Jones straight to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate

We have a new comment system! We are now using Coral, from Vox Media, for comments on all new articles. We'd love your feedback.