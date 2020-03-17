11 mins ago

Ivanka’s Coronavirus Advice Is a Giant Middle Finger to Parents Struggling During Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has sent parents across the country into disarray, with a storm of school shutdowns, canceled daycare facilities, and working from home protocols forcing scrambled families to create ad-hoc, on-the-fly procedures to keep everyday life afloat.

And that’s if you’re lucky.

Countless others, particularly those without remote work advantages or paid leave, are now struggling with unemployment and shuttered businesses. Meanwhile, the gig economy, hospitality industry, federal workers, and many more attempt to strike a dangerous balance of keeping their families safe as they seek limited forms of income.

But as coronavirus exposes the cruel inequalities of the American workplace, Ivanka Trump is apparently failing to read the room. On Tuesday, the self-professed champion of working families shared the following advice:

The tweet, which reached new heights of tone-deafness, came as her father finally appeared to come to grips on how the public health crisis was affecting the country. It was perhaps her biggest diamond-encrusted middle finger to American families yet.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

