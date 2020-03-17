Ivanka’s Coronavirus Advice Is a Giant Middle Finger to Parents Struggling During Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has sent parents across the country into disarray, with a storm of school shutdowns, canceled daycare facilities, and working from home protocols forcing scrambled families to create ad-hoc, on-the-fly procedures to keep everyday life afloat.

And that’s if you’re lucky.

Countless others, particularly those without remote work advantages or paid leave, are now struggling with unemployment and shuttered businesses. Meanwhile, the gig economy, hospitality industry, federal workers, and many more attempt to strike a dangerous balance of keeping their families safe as they seek limited forms of income.

But as coronavirus exposes the cruel inequalities of the American workplace, Ivanka Trump is apparently failing to read the room. On Tuesday, the self-professed champion of working families shared the following advice:

Staying home today w/ kids? Plan living room camp out! Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & ‘pack’ sandwiches, salads (S’mores optional😜) A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal! Share your ideas & use the hashtag #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/rgwCl8IIHY — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 17, 2020

The tweet, which reached new heights of tone-deafness, came as her father finally appeared to come to grips on how the public health crisis was affecting the country. It was perhaps her biggest diamond-encrusted middle finger to American families yet.