Nancy Pelosi Just Released Her Own Coronavirus Bill. It Is Much Bigger Than Trump’s.

House Democrats released their own stimulus plan for coronavirus tonight. It’s bigger and different than the one Mitch McConnell has had voted down twice already. 

The Democratic bill was apparently leaked early today and has been, according to Politico, “circulating on K street.” (What hasn’t?)

But is it good, this bill, or is not good? I don’t know.

But here is a one page summary

And here is the entire bill, if you really need something to read.

Here are some tweets about it:

Here’s McConnell’s one:

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2020 demands.

